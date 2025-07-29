Not For Profit, But For Paws: Odisha Girl Sabiha Sumbul Sells Rakhi To Feed Stray Animals In Cuttack

By Narayan Sahoo

Cuttack: The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated. If this statement of Mahatma Gandhi holds meaning, it is through the works of people like Sabiha Sumbul, who has committed herself to the cause of taking care of stray animals. Neglected, starved and unwanted, these animals get a comforting hand and a stomach full when Sabiha reaches them, feeds, nurtures, treats and loves them - unconditionally. And when Rakshabandhan comes closer, Sabiha's work gets a fillip - she makes and sells rakhis that help her meet the expenses for feeding the animals.

This year too, like last three years, Sabiha, in her early twenties, has started making rakhis in 35 varieties for sale. At her Cuttack’s Station Bazaar home, she is handcrafting rakhis which are available for sale through her Instagram page "Shop for a cause".

A post-graduate in commerce and an animal lover, Sumbul has been taking care of stray animals ever since Covid19 struck. While preparing for competitive exams, she used to tutor students at home but as Covid restrictions started, her classes stopped. It was during this time that Sabiha began giving food to strays who were going hungry those days. She would often go out with rice and dal in a bucket and vegetables in another, move around her house and feed animals. Slowly, it became a habit and she has continues feeding them till date, though her work periphery has increased now.

"I felt very strongly about animals during Covid, as shops were closed, so were eateries. I could see dogs, goats, cattle and birds moving on the streets rummaging through waste on roads and street corners. I decided that whatever I have, I will serve them. That mission continues even today," says Sabiha while working on a rakhi. "August 9 is Rakhshabandhan. Since the date is nearing and all the business I can do is in another 10-11 days, I am rushing through making and selling as many rakhis as I can," she adds.

But she does not use a single paisa she earns for her own needs. Every rupee is used to feed stray dogs, cows, and birds across her locality.

“I do not do business for income. It is for the voiceless,” says Sabiha, whose rakhis vary in designs - from digital prints, radiance beads, fancy photo motifs, to even miniature puja items like rice grains and kalash trays. The price of rakhis range from Rs 70 to Rs 130.

She currently feeds more than 50 animals daily. "I source leftover rice, curd, and chuda from various places, and vegetables from market yards for the cattle," she says.

But that is not all to what Sabiha does. She takes care of animals in distress or those injured. She ensures to get them home, calls for vet help and treats them. "I keep them with me till they recover. I have learnt basic treatment methods and I can give injections too," she informs.

Supporting her in the cause is her friend Parimita Sahu. Initially afraid of dogs, Parimita was moved by Sabiha’s dedication and now helps her feed strays and make rakhis. “I come her without informing my family. Because they will not like it. But I believe in the cause and come here for some hours. I help her in making or packing rakhis. I also accompany her at times to feed the animals," says Parimita.

Not only Parimita's family, even Sabiha's did not support her when she began feeding. She faced criticism and resistance. "Some relatives told me that keeping dogs was forbidden in Islam, but my vow was strong enough to keep me on. People say as a Muslim, I should not touch dogs. They say you cannot pray after touching them. But my faith also teaches kindness and service. I will not stop feeding them,” she says in a stern voice with conviction.

Sabiha’s mother, once unapproving of her work, now supports her cause. “We did not like it at first. But we can see how committed she is. Her resolve to serve the animals is so strong that we did not want to impose anything on her. This is her true identity,” her mother says.