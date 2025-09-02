National Teachers' Award 2025 For Tamil Nadu's Vijayalakshmi For Efforts To Promote Girls' Education

ETV Bharat / state

Tiruppur: Tireless efforts of Vijayalakshmi V to promote education of girls during her 27 years of teaching career has earned her a spot in the National Teachers' Award 2025, list. The award will be handed over to her by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5.

Vijayalakshmi from Bharathiyar Centenary Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Tiruppur is among the 45 teachers who have been selected for the award. This year, two teachers from Tamil Nadu have been selected for the award. Apart from Vijayalakshmi, the other teacher is Revathy Parameswaran from a private school in Chennai, PS Senior Secondary School.

Vijayalakshmi, who hails from Udumalpet was honoured with the State Best Teacher Award in 2020.

In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Vijayalakshmi said she has always worked towards promoting education and advancement of girls, who are instrumental in a society's overall progress. She said she has always tried to nurture girl students into responsible citizens.