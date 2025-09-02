National Teachers' Award 2025: Madhusudan's Innovative Techniques Raise Karnataka School Enrollment

Mysuru: Struggling with a low attendance rate, a government school in Karnataka's Mysuru district has found solace in Madhusudan KS, whose innovative teaching techniques using real-life instances and technology have made learning more interesting, attracting children to classrooms and increasing enrollment.

Honouring this skill, Madhusudan, who teaches at the Government Higher Primary School, Hinakal in Mysuru, has been selected among the 45 teachers for the National Teachers' Award, 2025. This award, including Rs 50,000 cash and a silver medal, will be handed over by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5.

He is the only teacher from Karnataka to receive this prestigious award. Madhusudan is being honoured for his skills in improving attendance, which he has done by using technology and adopting experimental learning in classrooms. For the last 17 years, Madhusudan has been teaching science to students and had bagged the Karnataka State Best Teacher Award in 2024.

Madhusudan had studied in Navodaya School and wanted to replicate its teaching-learning model in the rural areas so as to improve quality of education here. After completing his Master in English, he started his career as an assistant teacher at Keremanuganahalli Higher Primary School in K.R. Nagar taluk of Mysuru district in 2008. He was later transferred to Muddanahalli Primary School and has been working at Hinakal Government Higher Primary School in Mysuru taluk for the last six years.

At Hinakal School, Madhusudan teaches science in classes 1 to 7. He has set up a science laboratory at school, where he teaches basic concepts and explains procedures through real-life instances and experiments. He also takes help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to prepare modules for students that explain complicated procedures in simple manner. It is because of his unique teaching style that the Hinakal School, which was on the verge of closure due to lack of students, is presently witnessing a sharp rise in enrollment.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, Madhusudan said, "In rural areas, parents prefer to send their wards to private schools instead of government schools due to fear that science, mathematics and English will be difficult for them. The government schools have been impacted the most due to this fear. So, we have tried to provide education using technology and innovative ways. Thankfully, our initiatives have helped in increasing attendance".

Madhusudan said that children have developed a keen interest in science as they are able to relate and understand whatever they read in books. It is a joy to receive the National Teacher Award and an inspiration to work harder, he added.