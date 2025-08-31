ETV Bharat / state

From Two Rooms To Smart Classrooms: How Punjab Teacher Transforms A Govt School And Wins National Award

The Government Primary School in Jandiali village struggled with a space crunch with just two rooms, but now it boasts 15 smart classrooms.

Narinder Singh, headmaster of the Government Primary School, Jandiali of Punjab busy teaching students in the campus. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST

Ludhiana: Narinder Singh, headmaster of the Government Primary School in Jandiali village, is one of the teachers who will receive the National Teachers’ Award from the President on September 5. He is the only teacher from Punjab chosen for this year’s recognition.

Singh, a double M.A. and B.Ed., is known to have brought significant transformation to the school since joining in 2006, making the institution a model for other government educational institutions to follow.

After struggling with a space crunch with just two rooms and even derecognition in 1986, the Jandiali school now boasts 15 smart classrooms, a computer lab, a science lab and multiple learning parks. Now it imparts education to about 700 children, from pre-nursery to Class 5.

“I was very happy when I was selected because I had worked hard for a long time. Hundreds of teachers were shortlisted, but finally, I was chosen from Punjab. I gave an eight-minute presentation of the work done during my tenure, and on that basis, I received this honour,” Singh said.

Narinder Singh, headmaster of the Government Primary School, Jandiali of Punjab busy teaching students in the campus. (ETV Bharat)

Focus on cleanliness and technology.

The headmaster said that besides studies, he focused on activity-based learning and other social initiatives. “Cleanliness is as important as learning. Children must feel proud of their school,” he said.

For cleanliness projects, the Jandiali school has received multiple Swachh Vidyalaya Awards for clean campuses, safe drinking water, hand-wash practices and capacity building. It was also recognised as Punjab’s most beautiful school in 2024.

To promote digital literacy, Singh took some crucial steps, like creating an ‘IT Park’ and equipping classrooms with LED smart boards. Other unique concepts like ‘mobile library’ and ‘honesty shop’ were introduced to encourage self-learning and integrity.

An 'Honesty Shop' at the Government Primary School to encourage self learning. (ETV Bharat)

According to teachers, these initiatives have increased enrolment in the school and drawn students away from private schools. “Many children left private schools to study here. We’ve learnt so much from him. His teaching style is different, unlike any other, always practical, never rote,” said Pawan Kumar, a teacher.

At least 10 teachers team up with Singh to run modern and concept-based learning initiatives. They include Navdeep Kaur, Anil Kumar, Amarinder Singh and others, who credit him for making the government school a hub of innovation.

“I have always tried to do something different,” Singh said. “Every child’s mind is different; their nature and interests are different, and we must work accordingly.”

The school also provides a pleasant and inspiring look, as the entrance and ground feature various theme-based spaces like ‘traffic rules park’, ‘math park’, ‘science park’ and ‘beautiful writing park’ for students to get hands-on exposure. Students recently won first place in a national-level painting competition.

Narinder Singh, headmaster of the Government Primary School, Jandiali of Punjab busy teaching students in the campus. (ETV Bharat)

“Instead of rote learning, children should be taught concepts practically. With practice, they understand quickly. The school is never closed; even in the evenings, children come here for training in painting,” Singh said.

