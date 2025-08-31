ETV Bharat / state

From Two Rooms To Smart Classrooms: How Punjab Teacher Transforms A Govt School And Wins National Award

Narinder Singh, headmaster of the Government Primary School, Jandiali of Punjab busy teaching students in the campus. ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: Narinder Singh, headmaster of the Government Primary School in Jandiali village, is one of the teachers who will receive the National Teachers’ Award from the President on September 5. He is the only teacher from Punjab chosen for this year’s recognition.

Singh, a double M.A. and B.Ed., is known to have brought significant transformation to the school since joining in 2006, making the institution a model for other government educational institutions to follow.

After struggling with a space crunch with just two rooms and even derecognition in 1986, the Jandiali school now boasts 15 smart classrooms, a computer lab, a science lab and multiple learning parks. Now it imparts education to about 700 children, from pre-nursery to Class 5.

“I was very happy when I was selected because I had worked hard for a long time. Hundreds of teachers were shortlisted, but finally, I was chosen from Punjab. I gave an eight-minute presentation of the work done during my tenure, and on that basis, I received this honour,” Singh said.

Narinder Singh, headmaster of the Government Primary School, Jandiali of Punjab busy teaching students in the campus. (ETV Bharat)

Focus on cleanliness and technology.

The headmaster said that besides studies, he focused on activity-based learning and other social initiatives. “Cleanliness is as important as learning. Children must feel proud of their school,” he said.