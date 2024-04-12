How MPs from Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Performed During the 17th Lok Sabha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the first phase of the 2024 Parliamentary elections approaches, scheduled to commence on April 19, the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is witnessing active participation from prominent parties such as the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Each party is vigorously vying for dominance in their respective strongholds. Throughout the 17th Lok Sabha, six parliamentarians represented Jammu and Kashmir - Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Jugal Kishore, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. Here's a detailed overview of their parliamentary activities.



Dr Farooq Abdullah - Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)



Dr Farooq Abdullah, a seasoned politician with a long-standing presence in Indian politics, represents the Srinagar constituency. Despite his age of 86, Dr. Abdullah has maintained an active presence in the Lok Sabha. His attendance record stands at 61%, with participation in 11 debates and posing 11 questions. Notably, all his questions were raised prior to the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.



Hasnain Masoodi - Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)



In his first term as a Member of Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi has demonstrated remarkable dedication, with an impressive attendance record of 85%. He actively engaged in parliamentary debates, participating in 126 discussions, and raised 73 questions, reflecting his commitment to representing the interests of his constituency.



Mohammad Akbar Lone - Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference)



Representing the Baramulla constituency, Mohammad Akbar Lone, in his first term, has shown moderate parliamentary activity. With an attendance rate of 41%, he participated in six debates and raised five questions. While his participation is commendable, there's room for increased engagement to address the concerns of his constituents effectively.



Jugal Kishore - Jammu (Bharatiya Janata Party)



As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and second time MP, Jugal Kishore represents the Jammu constituency. With an attendance rate of 88%, Kishore has been actively involved in parliamentary proceedings, participating in 63 debates and raising a staggering 310 questions. Notably, he has initiated two private member's bills, emphasizing his commitment to legislative action.



Jamyang Tsering Namgyal - Ladakh (Bharatiya Janata Party)



Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, representing Ladakh, has emerged as a dynamic voice in the Lok Sabha. With an attendance rate of 84%, Namgyal actively participated in 41 debates and raised 114 questions. His initiative to introduce a private member's bill reflects his proactive approach to address the region's unique challenges.



Jitendra Singh - Udhampur (Bharatiya Janata Party)



While serving his second term as a Member of Parliament, Jitendra Singh also holds a ministerial position. As per parliamentary norms, ministers represent the government and do not engage in typical parliamentary activities such as signing attendance registers or raising questions.



Key Highlights



-Jugal Kishore and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, both affiliated with the BJP, have initiated private member's bills, demonstrating proactive legislative efforts.

- Dr. Farooq Abdullah's prescient question regarding the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A highlights the foresight and awareness of regional issues among representatives.

- The parliamentary performance of these representatives showcases varying levels of engagement, with some actively participating in debates and legislative actions, while others may benefit from increased involvement to address constituents' concerns comprehensively.



Farooq Abdullah's Question on Special Status and MoS MHA GK Reddy's Response



Question: In July, 2019, Dr. Farooq Abdullah raised inquiries regarding the status of special privileges enjoyed by the state of Jammu and Kashmir and whether efforts were being made to undermine them. He also questioned whether certain individuals and NGOs associated with right-wing organizations were utilizing legal channels to challenge Article 370 and Article 35A. Dr. Abdullah sought clarification on the measures taken to uphold the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in light of the significant turmoil and unrest in the region.



Response: On July 9, 2019, MoS MHA GK Reddy responded, stating that the application of provisions of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir is determined periodically in consultation with or with the concurrence of the state government, as required. He noted that specific cases related to Article 35A and 370 are currently pending before the esteemed Supreme Court.



Jugal Kishore's Private Member's Bills



a) The Child Welfare Bill, 2021 - pending since August 4, 2023.

b) The Electronic Waste (Management and Disposal) Bill, 2021 - pending since August 4, 2023.



Jamyang Tsering Namgyal's Private Member's Bills



a) The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Amendment of the Eighth Schedule) - pending since April 1, 2022.