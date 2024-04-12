Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tarigami-led CPI(M) Again Opts Out of J&K Battle

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Communist Party of India (Marxist), renowned for its stronghold in states like West Bengal and Kerala, notably abstains from contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir this year, continuing a trend since 2004. Despite consistent participation in state assembly elections, the party refrains from fielding candidates in the parliamentary polls, retaining its position as the fifth-largest party in the region without representation.

The decision holds particular significance considering the past electoral history of the Anantnag constituency. In 1999, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami contested but came third, securing 15,649 (13.6%) votes. Ali Mohd Naik of the National Conference was elected to parliament with 38,745 (33.6%) votes, while PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed contested as an independent candidate and came second with 25,253 (21.9%) votes.

Similarly, in 2004, hopeful Tarigami contested again but with the same result, securing 18,466 (12.6%) votes. Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party won the contest with 74,436 (50.8%) votes, while NC's Dr. Mehboob Beg came second with 35,498 (24.2%) votes. Nevertheless, Tarigami has been elected as a legislator from the Kulgam constituency multiple times from 1996 to 2014, advocating for the concerns of farmers and laborers.

According to Tarigami, although no candidate from his party is contesting this time, the party remains committed to fighting for the interests of the poor and working class. Tarigami recently announced his decision not to contest, stating that his party would not divide votes, potentially preventing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from gaining power. This decision underscores the party's strategic approach to align with other regional parties within the INDIA bloc to counter the BJP.

Meanwhile, political analysts perceive the Communist Party's stance as a calculated move to consolidate opposition votes, particularly against the BJP, which has been steadily expanding its presence in the region. By opting out of the electoral fray, the party aims to avoid diluting the anti-BJP vote bank, thereby maximizing the chances of other opposition candidates.

The first phase of the 2024 Parliamentary elections is set to commence in Jammu and Kashmir on April 19, marking the beginning of electoral activity across the region's five Lok Sabha seats. The National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are prominent contenders, each striving to assert dominance in their respective strongholds.