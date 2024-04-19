Lok Sabha election 2024: Minority Voters in Uttarakhand Prefer Development over Religion

ETV Bharat's Naveen Uniyal speaks to Muslim voters in Dehradun

Dehradun: Voters are reaching polling booths with various issues. Some want to cast their votes by being influenced by candidates while others are in favour of voting for a particular party. Many want to vote in the name of development, considering the development of the country as their priority. ETV Bharat spoke to voters belonging to the minority community at a polling booth. During this, people belonging to the minority community spoke about casting their votes only in the name of development.

They said that some people try to confuse based on religion. "But, the minority society has understood this very well. In such a situation, the politics of confusion is no longer going to work in the country. They said which party will do the development work in the country and which candidate will give importance to development, this is important for the voters."

The youth belonging to the Muslim community said that employment is a big issue for them and the governments will have to do better work in the field of employment. However, they say that work has been done in the field of development and employment, but there is still a lot of scope for improvement in that regard

The highest number of minority voters are in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. There are 23 per cent of Muslim voters in the Udham Singh Nagar district, 13 per cent in the Nainital district and 34 per cent in eight Assembly segments in Haridwar. It may be noted that many times Muslim voters play a decisive role in elections and there are around 12 lakh Muslim voters in Uttarakhand.

