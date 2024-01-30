MHC Madurai Bench Upholds Ban On Non-Hindus Beyond Flagpole In Palani Murugan Temple

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench has reaffirmed the ban on non-Hindus from entering the Palani Murugan Temple beyond the flagpole. The judgment, delivered on January 30, stems from a petition filed by Senthil Kumar from Palani, urging the restoration of the ban.

The Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple governed under the Hindu Endowment Temple Entry Act since 1947 explicitly bars individuals of any non-Hindu faith from entering Hindu temples. The petitioner argued that the removal of a notice board, which explicitly prohibited non-Hindus from entering the temple offensive to Hindu beliefs.

In response to the plea, High Court Judge Shrimati ordered the placement of banners within the temple premises, reinforcing the prohibition of entry for non-Hindus and those not adhering to Hindu beliefs. The restriction extends only up to the flagpole, allowing non-Hindus to enter after registering their intention to have darshan with faith in the deity in a designated temple register.

The Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has further emphasised adherence to the Agama rules and traditional scriptures that dictate rituals and practices within Hindu temples. This ruling highlights the court's commitment to upholding religious norms and traditions while respecting the diverse beliefs within the community.

The decision is expected to have wider implications on the regulation of temple entry across the region, prompting discussions on the intersection of religious practices and legal frameworks. The case now stands adjourned for judgment, and the community awaits further clarity on the implications of this landmark decision.