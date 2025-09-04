Maram Pavitra And Tirumala Sridevi From Telugu States Win National Teachers' Awards 2025

ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad/Visakhapatnam: Two teachers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been honoured with the prestigious National Teacher's Award 2025, announced by the Central Education Department and to be presented by the President of India on Teachers’ Day, September 5.

Maram Pavitra, a biology teacher at Zilla Parishad High School, Penpahad, Suryapet district, Telangana, is the only awardee from Telangana. With 15 years of teaching experience, she is celebrated for her innovative teaching methods that incorporate over 40 card and board games and 100 low-cost teaching aids to simplify biology concepts.

Pavitra has also created 99 video lessons on the government’s Deeksha portal and contributed to the NCERT YouTube channel. Her students have excelled in national science fairs, showcasing 13 exhibits under her mentorship. Coming from a farming family, Pavitra overcame challenges to become a dedicated educator and textbook author. Her efforts have boosted enrolment and student engagement in STEM learning, earning high praise from education officials and district administration.

In Andhra Pradesh, Madabathula Tirumala Sridevi, Principal and Biology teacher at Pandit Nehru GVMC Municipal High School, Bhimunipatnam, Visakhapatnam district, is recognized for her 'Art Integrated Teaching and Learning' approach. Her methodology combines creativity and stress-free learning through field trips, projects, and practical activities inspired by her motto, “Come to Learn – Go to Serve the Nation.”