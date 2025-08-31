ETV Bharat / state

Deoghar Teacher Shweta Sharma To Receive National Teachers’ Award 2025

Deoghar: The government has made several efforts to strengthen Jharkhand’s education system, but the role of teachers remains the most crucial in shaping students’ futures. In this context, a teacher from Deoghar has brought pride to the state by being selected for the National Teachers’ Award 2025.

Shweta Sharma, a teacher at Vivekananda Government Middle School, Deoghar, will be felicitated at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on September 5. She is the only teacher from Jharkhand to be chosen for this year’s award, which will be presented by the President of India on National Teachers’ Day.

Shweta’s school principal, Phoolendra Karmali, said, “Shweta does not let the children get bored while teaching them. Her teaching skills are different from all other teachers. She also studies foreign teaching methods every day to give a good education to the children. Seeing this dedication of hers, she is being honoured with education-related honours at the national level.”

Students also expressed their admiration for her teaching style. Mahi Kumari, a student, shared that when Shweta madam teaches, “time passes so quickly that we don’t even realise when hours go by.” Another student, Poonam Kumari, said that her classes are filled with activities like singing, dancing, and playing games, making learning enjoyable.

Senior teacher Preeti Kumari remarked that Shweta Sharma’s recognition at the national level is a matter of pride for the entire teaching fraternity. She said that all teachers have different styles, but there are some methods that all teachers should use while teaching so that children can enjoy while studying.