UP: Two Held For Killing Tailor in Inebriated State

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): TP Nagar police swung into action and nabbed two accused in a murder case on Friday.

The police checked CCTV footage and traced the location of the accused. Initially, after their arrest, they refused to admit to the crime. But when further questioned, they succumbed. The apprehended included a minor who killed his 23-year-old friend in an inebriated state on Thursday.

The accused Abhishek along with the minor murdered Praveen Meena, a tailor from Jagannathpuri, in a fit of rage after the latter made an objectionable comment on the former's future wife.

As per TP Nagar Police station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh, the deceased and his friends were consuming alcohol in Beripur at 11 pm on Thursday night.

Suddenly, under the influence of liquor, they broke into an altercation that led to a fight as Praveen made some indecent remarks at Abhishek's would-be wife. What initially started off as a verbal spat snowballed into a scuffle following which Abhishek started beating Praveen with a brick and with the help of the minor, killed him and fled.

Some locals were witness to the commotion but did not intervene and preferred to stay out of it. However, it was Praveen's desperate shout before breathing his last, that struck their conscience who subsequently called the police.

The police immediately reached the spot and found Praveen's body in a pool of blood. Although he was rushed to the hospital, doctors said he was brought dead.

Cops then shared the traumatic news with Praveen's family members who rushed to the hospital to identify him. They confirmed it to be Praveen's body.

The body was then sent for post mortem and TP Nagar Police registered a case based on the complaint of the family members.

Also Read: