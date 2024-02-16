Maharashtra: State Backward Classes Commission Submits Reports on Maratha Reservation

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on Friday submitted its report based on the social and financial conditions of the Maratha community to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

At a press conference that was held on Friday morning, Shinde confirmed that the state government has shown a positive sign about the reservation issues of the Maratha people. The CM also assured that the Maratha government would get the reservation without affecting the reservation of the OBC community.

After receiving the survey report, Shinde said that the survey report will be presented in the cabinet meeting, and based on that, the government will take a decision. Following this, a special assembly session has already been announced for February 20.

Shinde further stated that the government is confident that, based on educational, social, and economic status, this reservation will be able to stand the test of the Constitution and the law.

Additionally, the CM said that the state will be able to implement OBC reservations or any other reservation without causing any harm to the Maratha community. Therefore, Shinde requested Manoj Jarange Patil to withdraw his fast as he is on the seventh day of his hunger strike for the Maratha reservation at Antarwali Saarati village in Jalna district. As he is seeking a special session of the state legislature be convened to discuss the issues related to the Maratha reservation.

However, Patil began his hunger strike on February 10, demanding the inclusion of Marathas into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) to get a reservation. He has also been demanding to convert the draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law.