Maha Cabinet Approves Land Acquisition for Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir

Mumbai: In a significant move, the Maharashtra Cabinet gave its nod on Wednesday for the acquisition of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, to pave the way for the construction of a Maharashtra Bhavan. The allocation for this initiative had been incorporated into the state budget during the previous budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

The upcoming Maharashtra Bhavan in Srinagar is poised to become the inaugural guest house established by the Maharashtra state government in the picturesque region of Kashmir. The primary objective is to provide comfortable accommodations and state-of-the-art facilities catering specifically to tourists from Maharashtra who visit this historically rich and scenic area.

Earlier in February, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the Finance Ministry portfolio, announced the government's plan to construct Maharashtra Bhavan in both Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Presenting the state budget, Pawar stated, "It has been decided to construct Maharashtra Bhavan at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya to provide better and safer facilities to the tourists and devotees of the State at reasonable rates. In both these places, the respective State Governments have provided land at prime locations for which a provision of Rs. 77 crores is proposed."

This strategic decision aligns with the government's vision to enhance tourism and pilgrimage experiences for Maharashtra visitors in these culturally significant regions. The Maharashtra Bhavan project aims to contribute to the overall development and accessibility for tourists while maintaining affordability. The approved land acquisition marks a pivotal step toward the realization of this ambitious initiative, promising to strengthen the cultural ties between Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.