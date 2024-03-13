Ahmednagar Becomes Ahilya Nagar: Maharashtra Cabinet approves Name Change

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday cleared a major proposal to change the name of Ahmednagar district to Ahilya Nagar after the 18th-century Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Maharashtra CMO in a post on X said that the Cabinet has given its approval to rename Ahmednagar city as 'Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Nagar'.

Besides Ahmednagar, the cabinet also cleared a proposal to change the British-era names of eight suburban railway stations in Mumbai. These eight stations are located on the Western, Central and Harbour lines of Mumbai's suburban network operated by the Central Railway and the Western Railway.

As per the proposal, Currey Road station will be renamed as Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road station as Dongri, Marine Lines station as Mumbadevi, Charni Road station as Girgaon, Cotton Green station will be Kalachowki, Dockyard Road station as Mazgaon and Kings Circle as Tirthankar Parshwanath. Sandhurst Road station has been considered as two stations as it serves both Central and Harbour lines.

After the legislative sanction, the proposal will be sent to the Union Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry. The state government has already sent a proposal to rename Mumbai Central station as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth station to the Union government. In 2017, the Union government renamed the Elphinstone Road suburban station in the city, which took its name from Lord Elphinstone, Governor of Bombay Presidency from 1853 to 1860, as Prabhadevi station after the nearby Prabhadevi temple.

A few days before that, the name of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in south Mumbai was modified with the addition of honorific 'Maharaj'. After the addition, it became Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). It was once known as Victoria Terminus, after Queen Victoria of Great Britain.