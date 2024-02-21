Madhya Pradesh: Case Registered against 7 Youths for Mercilessly Beating Dalit Youth in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another case of caste-based atrocity in Madhya Pradesh, a mob beat up a Dalit youth mercilessly and forcibly made him rub his nose on their shoes on February 8. The BNP Police have registered a case on February 19, 11 days after the incident, against seven accused youths in this matter.

Police have arrested three people in this case but four of them are still at large. As per sources, the violence took place over some financial issue. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and has created a stir among residents in the area.

The victim from Ujjain has been identified as Ramsingh Makwana. Following a public outcry, a formal complaint was registered against the seven culprits at the BNP Police Station.

Makwana was invited to a motel on a bypass road by the accused Shubham and his colleagues under the guise of celebrating a friend's birthday. Shubham falsely accused Makwana of carrying out criminal activities and sought a ransom of Rs 5 lakh while being inebriated, sources said. He also used derogatory words and verbally abused Makwana.

Dewas Superintendent of Police, Sampat Upadhyay told the media that such criminals will not be spared and appropriate action will be initiated against them. The registered case has been filed under relevant sections of the SC-ST Act.

The victim has refuted any involvement in monetary exchanges with Shubham and his aides. Makwana claimed to have befriended Shubham about half a year ago. When the ransom was refused, they viciously attacked and insulted me, causing injuries, Makwana claimed and added saying, "They even broke my phone and stole my jewellery."