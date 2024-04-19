LS Polls First Phase: Fadnavis Exercises His Franchise in Nagpur

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 19, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his wife and mother, cast his vote at the Dharampeth Hindi High School polling booth in Nagpur on Friday. After casting his vote, he expressed his happiness and said that the festival of democracy had begun in the country and urged people to exercise their franchise.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his wife and mother, cast his vote at the Dharampeth Hindi High School polling booth in Nagpur on Friday. After casting his vote, he expressed his happiness and said that the festival of democracy had begun in the country and urged people to exercise their franchise.

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cast his vote in Nagpur for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The deputy CM arrived at the Dharampeth Hindi High School polling booth here along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita Fadnavis shortly after 10 am.

Polling is being held in the Nagpur constituency, where Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari is pitted against Congress' Vikas Thakre, in the first phase.

Speaking with the media after casting his vote, he said the festival of democracy has begun in the country and urged people to exercise their franchise.

My mother, wife and I have cast our votes, he said. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit also cast his vote at the same polling booth and appealed to people to use the voting rights given to them by the Constitution.

Read More

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Live: Former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir Cast His Vote

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.