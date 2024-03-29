Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Shivakumar's Brother Suresh Declares Assets Worth Rs 593 Crore

Ramanagar (Karnataka): The assets worth 593 crore of Congress MP from Karnataka MP DK Suresh, who is also the brother of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, came to light on Thursday. MP DK Suresh, 57, who filed his nomination from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency for April 26 polls, submitted his property details as per norm.

DK Suresh submitted his nomination papers to Election Officer Avinash Menon Rajendra at the District Collector's office accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, District In-charge and minister Ramalingareddy, MLAs HC Balakrishna and other leaders.

The BJP-JD has fielded cardiac surgeon CN Manjunath, the son-in-law of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda opposite to DK Suresh. Manjunath had headed the state-owned Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for 17 years before retiring.

With a 75 per cent increase from his worth five years ago, DK Suresh has declared assets worth Rs 593 crore, according to the affidavit submitted by him to the Election Commission on Thursday along with his nomination papers. He had declared assets of Rs 339 crore before the 2019 general elections. His assets have increased by Rs 259.19 crore in the last five years.

The three time MP seeking re-election has Rs 16.61 crore in banks as deposits, agriculture land at 21 locations worth Rs 32.76 crore, non-agriculture land at 27 places worth Rs 210.47 crore, nine commercial buildings worth Rs 211.91 crore and three residential buildings worth Rs 27.13 crore. He has liabilities of Rs 150.06 crore and liabilities under dispute' of 57.27 crore.

At least eight criminal cases were registered against him when he contested the 2013 by-elections and 2014 general Lok Sabha elections. In 2019 this number dropped to five, and now there are only three criminal cases against him.