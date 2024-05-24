Lok Sabha Election 2024: Political Temperature Soars after Tripura CM's Roadshow 'Halted' in Kolkata

Kolkata: Coming down heavily after a roadshow he was leading for the BJP's South Kolkata candidate, Debashree Chowdhury, was allegedly stopped on Thursday, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha alleged that the state had descended into 'jungle raj'.

Speaking to ANI after the roadshow was allegedly stopped, the Tripura CM said, "The police stopped our roadshow saying that we did not have the permission to go ahead. We had only just started the roadshow after taking all necessary permission and clearances from the authorities. This just goes to show that jungle raj is prevailing in Bengal. Can't Opposition leaders hold election campaigns here?"

There were reports as well of BJP supporters clashing with Kolkata Police personnel, as the roadshow featuring the Tripura CM Manik Saha was allegedly stopped in the city. A video clip of the incident showed BJP supporters purportedly pushing a barricade set up by the police amid the roadshow.

The roadshow, held on Thursday evening at Hazra Road, was intended to bolster support for former Union Minister Debashree Chowdhury. CM Saha, one of the BJP's star campaigners amid the Lok Sabha elections, arrived for the roadshow on Thursday but it was disrupted after the city police personnel allegedly blocked the procession, citing lack of permission.

Reacting strongly to being allegedly stopped, Saha said, "There is absolute lawlessness and jungle raj here. Can't Opposition leaders even campaign for the elections here?" Debashree Chowdhury, too, hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the alleged police action.

Further accusing the prevailing TMC regime of arrogance and tyranny, the Tripura CM said, "The incident at Hazra Road where our roadshow was blocked by the police was a blatant insult to our democracy and the Constitution", adding, "The people of Bengal cherish democracy and will rise against this arrogance and injustice. They will give a befitting reply through their votes."

Later, taking to his social media handle, CM Saha posted, "It seems CM Mamata Banerjee is committed to flouting the democratic values, which also shows her dictatorial ways and desperation after sensing defeat in the general elections." Debashree Chowdhury is contesting South Kolkata against the Trinamool Congress's Mala Roy.

Polling for the seat will be held on June 1. Polling in West Bengal is being held across seven phases and the voting for the remaining two phases will be held on May 25 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4. In the sixth phase, polling will be held on May 25 in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur.