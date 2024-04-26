Gujarat Cong Suspends Surat LS Candidate Nilesh Kumbhani for 6 Yrs

Surat: The Gujarat Pradesh Congress on Friday suspended its Surat Lok Sabha candidate Nilesh Kumbhani for six years. The move comes close on the heels of his nomination being rejected on ground of discrepanicies in signatures, leading to BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal's unopposed victory.

Prior to leaving Ahmedabad in his car, Kumbhani had said that he was going to meet senior party leaders for the court procedure and will file a petition in the court soon. Since then Kumbhani is not in contact with anyone. Finally, the disciplinary committee of Gujarat Pradesh Congress has suspended him for six years. The party also plans to file a criminal case against him.

In a notice issued by the Congress's disciplinary committee, it has been said that Kumbhani's nomination was rejected due to his gross negligence and for alleged connivance with BJP. It stated that he disappeared dramatically and did not communicate to the party. Kumbhani was asked to provide an explanation but he went missing, it added.

Terming the candidature cancellation an unfortunate incident, the party accused the BJP of misusing all systems. The party said that the candidates are being harassed and made to comply by greed or fear. Such situation is extremely shameful and has caused a lot of anger among workers, it added.

South Gujarat Congress in-charge Naishadh Desai said, "We tried to contact Nilesh Kumbhani several times but failed. He was informed that all the formalities have been completed by the legal team and his signatures are required in the affidavit and petition. But he disappeared for seven days. Due to which the party has decided to suspend him for six years. We are also preparing to register a criminal case against him. He has betrayed the party".

Surat Crime Branch took the statements of Kumbhani's supporters and after which, all four of them left Gujarat and turned missing.

Meanwhile protests against Kumbhani are continuing in Surat and posters against him have been put up on city buses. Recently, Kumbhani's video went viral on social media, in which, he is seen cursing the Congress for the protests against him. Kumbhani alleged that leaders who are opposing are themselves in touch with BJP and also claimed that he had received an offer from BJP in 2017 but had rejected it.

