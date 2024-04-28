Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Orders Repolling at 6 Polling Stations in Outer Manipur on April 30

By ANI

Published : Apr 28, 2024, 6:32 AM IST

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 6:37 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Orders Repolling at 6 Polling Stations in Outer Manipur on April 30

After re-polling was held in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22, voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha concluded in the strife-torn state as electorates of 13 of the Assembly segments in the Outer Manipur constituency cast their votes in the second phase of polling on April 26.

Imphal: The Election Commission of India declared the polls conducted at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency as void and announced fresh elections in these stations on April 30.

"The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 26, 2024 (Friday) in respect of 6 polling stations listed in the table below of 2- Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency to be void and appointed April 30, 2024 (Tuesday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM," an official statement said.

Chief Electoral Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha further appealed to the voters of these polling stations to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha concluded in Manipur as 13 of the Assembly segments in the State's Outer Manipur constituency cast their votes in the second phase of polling on Friday.

Earlier, re-polling was held in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22, after multiple incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of polling on April 19. The next round of polling will be held on May 7. The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4.

