Repolling at 11 Manipur Booths on April 22 After Gunfire, EVMs Destroyed

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 21, 2024, 8:01 AM IST

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 8:23 AM IST

Repolling at 11 Manipur Polling Stations on April 22 After Gunfire, EVMs Destroyed

On Friday, during the first phase of Lok Sabha Election, incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling stations and allegations of booth capturing occurred in conflict-hit Manipur which recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Imphal: Manipur chief electoral officer on Saturday announced repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22.

The decision follows a directive from the Election Commission to declare the polls held at these stations on April 19 as null and void and schedule fresh polling.

The affected polling stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had demanded repoll in 47 polling stations alleging that booths were captured and elections were rigged.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said the party had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in the Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in the Outer Manipur constituency.

Last Updated :Apr 21, 2024, 8:23 AM IST

