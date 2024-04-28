Cong Filed 21 Complaints, But EC Didn't Take Single Action: Govind Singh Dotasara

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 28, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

Cong Filed 21 Complaints, But EC Didn't Take Single Action: Govind Singh Dotasara

Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasara took to his 'X' handle claiming alleged inaction by EC in 21 complaints filed by the party in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The complaints were filed against PM Modi, Amit Shah, CM, ministers, chief secretary and another bureaucrat.

Jaipur: State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara has alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has not taken a single action even though the party filed 21 complaints against BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers and bureaucrats.

Taking to his 'X' handle, Dotasara asked whether EC is sleeping or has forgotten its responsibility. "Honorable Election Commission... Rajasthan Congress has filed 21 complaints. No notice to anyone, no action yet? Is the Election Commission sleeping, or has it forgotten its responsibility?," he wrote. The Congress leader has also shared a list of names against whom complaints were lodged with the EC.

Complaints have been filed against PM Modi for saying Congress leaders who visited Ram Mandir were expelled, Congress manifesto has Muslim League's imprint, 'mangalsutras' being snatched by Congress and enemy would have cut off the soldiers' heads if Congress was in power.

A complaint has also been lodged against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement where he had claimed that PM Modi's win is necessary to protect Hindu religion.

Also Congress had complained against the State Sports Council for distributing free passes for IPL matches and minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was accused of giving free IPL passes to sanitation workers. A complaint was also filed against minister Madan Dilawar for inciting religious fanaticism.

Independent candidate from Barmer-Jaisalmer, Ravindra Singh Bhati, has been accused of spreading false information against the state president of Congress and against Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma over paid news.

Similar complaints have been registered against chief secretary Sudhansh Pant and RAS officer Pankaj Kumar Ojha. Pant visited Jodhpur and Barmer to oversee the development work of the refinery after MCC came into force while Ojha has been accused of his involvement in election activities despite being a government employee.

However, no action has been taken on any of these complaints.

