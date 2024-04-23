BJP's SC Morcha VP, Robin Sampla Joins AAP in Chandigarh Before LS Polls

In a setback for the saffron party in Punjab's Chandigarh, Robin Sampla, nephew of veteran BJP leader Vijay Sampla joined the AAP today. It was learnt that Vijay Sampla too may quit BJP as he is reportedly angry with the party after Anita Som Prakash was given ticket from Hoshiarpur.

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP's SC Morcha vice president, Robin Sampla, on Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's presence at the latter's residence in Chandigarh. Robin is the nephew and close aide of veteran BJP leader Vijay Sampla

This is seen as a major development for Jalandhar seat, from where wife of former MP Santokh Chaudhary recently joined the BJP. It is being said that Robin is eyeing the Jalandhar seat. He was inducted into the party by AAP MLA Raman Arora from Jalandhar Central.

Robin has been associated with the BJP for a decade and has a good grip over Jalandhar constituency, especially among the youths. He reportedly became dissatisfied after the party fielded Sushil Rinku from Jalandhar when he switched over from AAP. Sources said Robin's ideological differences with Sushil Rinku has led him to quit the BJP and join the AAP.

Rumours are on that Vijay Sampla too may quit the BJP as he is reportedly angry at the party for fielding Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur. Earlier, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar went to Vijay Sampla's residence in Hoshiarpur to pacify him. However, things did not improve as Vijay Sampla has been constantly avoiding rallies and campaigns for the upcoming elections.

