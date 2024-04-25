Bengaluru Hotel To Serve Free Food to Voters on Poll Day

Bengaluru: A hotel in Bengaluru has joined in to encourage people to step out in the scorching heat and cast their votes in the Lok Sabha polls on April 26. In an effort to urge voters to exercise their franchise, it is offering free food and dishes at concessional rates if people ink their fingers tomorrow.

The Nisarga Hotel management has decided to provide free food to the voters on polling day tomorrow. Voting will be held in 14 constituencies including Benagluru in Karnataka on April 26. After voting, voters will be served butter dosa, sweets and cold drinks free of cost if they show their inked fingers.

According to the hotel management, the decision to offer meals and snacks at concessional rates or free of cost, has been taken with the permission of the Election Commission. The Nisarga Hotel, situated on Nripatunga Road, is offering this benefit in order to create voting awareness among people.

'Butter Dosa, Ghee Ladu and cold drinks will be served free of cost to all those who have exercised their voting rights and show their inked fingers at the counter. This is a non-political programme aimed with a social message, 'Vote and Eat'", Krishna Raj, owner of Nisarga Hotel, said,

The district administration has issued orders to close down hotels and home stays in areas including Chikkamagalur and Kodagu. A continuous drive is on to generate awareness among people to vote.

The first phase of polling in Karnataka will be held on Friday. As April 26 and 27, which is the fourth Saturday are public holidays and Sunday is also a holiday, it will be a three-day holiday for people here. Some people have made plans to leave Bengaluru for short trips on Thursday itself. Thus, several measures are being taken to ensure that they stay back to cast their votes.