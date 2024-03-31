Lok Sabha Election 2024: Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) to Form Alliance with AIMIM Party in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have teamed together to establish a new alliance.

Three days prior to the coalition announcement, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Pallavi Patel, the leader of Apna Dal (K), met in Hyderabad. At a joint press conference on Sunday in Lucknow with Pallavi Patel and Asaduddin Owaisi, the alliance was formally announced.

Apart from these, several other parties will be join the alliance. In such a situation, the Samajwadi Party (SP) might have to cut a sorry figure with Pallavi sure breaking into SP's vote bank. Sources said that the distance widened between Pallavi Patel and the SP during the Rajya Sabha elections itself.

Three days after announcing their candidacies for the three Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh—Phulpur, Mirzapur, and Kaushambi—the Apna Dal (K) withdrew them on March 23.

The party led by Krishna Patel said in a statement that it had canceled its declared slate of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections till further notice.

After breaking the alliance with SP, Pallavi Patel had targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and had said that the SP won 47 MLAs in 2017. "In the year 2022, Om Prakash Rajbhar ji, Sanjay Chauhan, Keshav Dev Maurya, Jayant Chaudhary, Rajmata Krishna Patel came. Then you went from 47 to 111 and you got 34 per cent votes. You suddenly started feeling that this 34 per cent are your votes alone, and that you do not need the support of anyone," she alleged.

The party had previously declared its intention to run for three seats in Uttar Pradesh as a member of the INDIA bloc. As part of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and the SP have resolved on a seat-sharing deal.

As part of the agreement, the SP would put up candidates in 63 seats, while the Congress will run in 17 of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.