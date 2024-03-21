AIMIM Planning to Field Candidates in Nearly 10 of 14 Lok Sabha Seats in Jharkhand

Ranchi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to field candidates on at least 10 of the 14 seats of Jharkhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AIMIM leader Mohd. Shahid Ayyubi said candidates for six Lok Sabha seats namely Rajmahal, Palamu, Godda, Ranchi, Hazaribagh and Giridih have been sent to Hyderabad for approval. While the Jharkhand unit is considering the names of candidates who would be fielded from four other Lok Sabha seats. The party is particularly eyeing seats having a significant number of Muslim voters.

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has already said that AIMIM will field candidates on the popular Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand. In such a situation, the INDIA bloc may face problems as the state unit plans to field candidates in Rajmahal, Giridih, Godda, Palamu, Ranchi and Hazaribagh.

The Congress, RJD, CPI(ML) and JMM have come together to prevent division of the anti-BJP votes. AIMIM leader Ayyubi said that whatever the leaders of INDIA bloc say, it is true that their leader Asuddin Owaisi is most vocal in raising public concern and saving the Constitution.

Congress State General Secretary Rakesh Sinha said that in the Dumri Assembly bye-election, the public has shown that now they are not going to get confused. People of the state are not going to trust AIMIM, which has become the B team of BJP and INDIA bloc's victory on all 14 Lok Sabha seats is certain.