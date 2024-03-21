AIMIM Planning to Field Candidates in Nearly 10 of 14 Lok Sabha Seats in Jharkhand

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

AIMIM has sent a candidate list for six seats to Hyderabad and plans are afoot to field candidates in four more seats. Congress said AIMIM's acceptability is poor and efforts are on so that INDIA bloc wins all 14 seats.

AIMIM has sent a candidate list for six seats to Hyderabad and plans are afoot to field candidates in four more seats. Congress said AIMIM's acceptability is poor and efforts are on so that INDIA bloc wins all 14 seats.

Ranchi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to field candidates on at least 10 of the 14 seats of Jharkhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AIMIM leader Mohd. Shahid Ayyubi said candidates for six Lok Sabha seats namely Rajmahal, Palamu, Godda, Ranchi, Hazaribagh and Giridih have been sent to Hyderabad for approval. While the Jharkhand unit is considering the names of candidates who would be fielded from four other Lok Sabha seats. The party is particularly eyeing seats having a significant number of Muslim voters.

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has already said that AIMIM will field candidates on the popular Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand. In such a situation, the INDIA bloc may face problems as the state unit plans to field candidates in Rajmahal, Giridih, Godda, Palamu, Ranchi and Hazaribagh.

The Congress, RJD, CPI(ML) and JMM have come together to prevent division of the anti-BJP votes. AIMIM leader Ayyubi said that whatever the leaders of INDIA bloc say, it is true that their leader Asuddin Owaisi is most vocal in raising public concern and saving the Constitution.

Congress State General Secretary Rakesh Sinha said that in the Dumri Assembly bye-election, the public has shown that now they are not going to get confused. People of the state are not going to trust AIMIM, which has become the B team of BJP and INDIA bloc's victory on all 14 Lok Sabha seats is certain.

Read more

  1. 'Evil posed, has unholy nexus with NRC': Owaisi moves SC for stay on implementation of CAA
  2. Shah draws battle line in Nizam's city amid CAA row, Visits Bhagyalakshmi Temple next to Charminar
  3. Will approach SC on notification of CAA rules, says Owaisi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.