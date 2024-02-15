Man Mauled to Death by Lion at Zoo in Andhra Pradesh

A lion in a zoo in the Tirupati region of Andhra Pradesh killed a man on Thursday. Police have started an investigation into the matter.

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): A man was mauled to death by a lion in a zoo in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Thursday, officials said. The man entered the lion's enclosure and it was only a matter of time before he was attacked by the big cat. The incident took place in Sri Venkateshwara Zoo in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Prahlad Gulzar, a resident of Rajasthan. According to the initial inputs received from the zoo, the man was in an inebriated state and didn't know what he was doing. To click a selfie, Gulzar jumped into the lion's enclosure and the big cat attacked him. On receiving the information, the police and the forest department officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Following the incident, the officials have stopped the entry of visitors inside the zoo.

