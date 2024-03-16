Record High Electricity Consumption; Kerala Needs Rs 1477 Cr for Power Purchase

Thiruvananthapuram : As the mercury level rises, electricity consumption is also increasing in Kerala. On Thursday, there was a record consumption of 5076 MW. Most of the districts in Kerala are experiencing heat wave-like conditions due to the soaring temperature. The Indian Meteorological department issued a warning that in most districts, temperature will rise up to 37 degrees in the coming days, 2 to 3 degree celsius above normal temperature in almost all districts.

This is the fourth day in a row that a huge increase in electricity consumption has been recorded. More than 100 million units of electricity consumption has been continuously recorded since March 11. People are depending on AC and fan to get relief from extreme hot climate.

Electricity consumption in the state yesterday evening is an all-time high. The minimum power consumption was recorded at 3726 MW during the day and 3862 MW at night. The surge in electricity consumption comes at a time when the electricity board is facing a huge crisis. As elections are around the corner, the government is not considering power price hikes or load shedding.

A meeting was held Friday with the Minister of Power, KSEB MD and Chief Minister to discuss the crisis. Government institutions including the Water Authority have paid the highest amount of arrears to KSEB. The government has appointed a committee chaired by the chief secretary to collect the dues due to KSEB, including from government institutions.

Yesterday, electricity consumption in the state was 101.19 million units. Highest electricity consumption was measured on this day at 10.30 pm. The power consumption during this time was 4937 MW. At 4.30 pm the electricity consumption was 4449 MW. On March 14 also, there was a record power consumption in the state. The state consumed 101.54 million units of electricity that day. On that day too, the highest power consumption was between 10 pm and 10.30 pm—5076 MW. The all-time record of power consumption in the state was on April 19, 2023. The state consumed 102.99 million units of electricity that day.

Kerala depends on electricity generated from Idukki, Sabarigiri, Ilayar, Sholayar, Pallivasal, Kuttyadi, Panniar, Neriamangalam, Lower Periyar, Peringalkuthu, Chengulam, Kakkat, Kallada, Malankara, Maniyar and Kuthungal hydroelectric projects. On March 15, the total electricity production from all these hydropower projects was 15.90 million units. The generation was 4.75 million units from Idukki, the largest hydroelectric project, and 4.39 million units from Sabarigiri. The generation from other hydroelectric projects is less than one million units. The total consumption in the state that day was 101.19 million units.

Kerala has to purchase the remaining 85.29 million units of electricity from outside. State Load Dispatch Center Chief Engineer Biju Rajan told TV Bharat that on March 15, 30 million units were received as central share and 12.51 units of electricity were received under contract with various producers.

As on March 15, only 42.51 million units were received as per contract and central share, out of a total shortfall of 85.29 units. The only option left to KSEB is to buy the remaining power from the open market. It has to provide 10 to 14 rupees per unit during high power consumption hours (peak time) depending on market availability. It will go down to Rs 9 during non-peak electricity consumption. The decision to back out of long-term contracts it had entered into earlier for power purchase has also resulted in a huge financial liability for KSEB.

State electricity board is planning to purchase electricity at 10 to 13 rupees per unit. Approximately 1477 crore rupees is needed till May. Current allocation is only 500 crore rupees. The electricity board has pulled out of long-term contracts it had entered into earlier because it is getting only 12 million units of electricity per day as per the current agreement.

KSEB has a little relief only on Sundays when government, public sector, private sector institutions and educational institutions are closed. During these days there will be a significant reduction in power consumption. However, KSEB will have to face a similar crisis in the months of April and May.

Idukki dam has 48 percent of its storage capacity, Pampa has 53 percent, Sholayar has 50 percent of its storage capacity, Ilayar has 49 percent of its storage capacity. KSEB will be able to increase power generation a little more in case of heavy summer rains. Power Minister K Krishnan Kutty has clarified that the Electricity Board is going through a severe energy crisis but is not thinking about load shedding at the moment.