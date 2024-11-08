Media Reporting On Court Proceedings Can't Be Restricted, But Must Be Responsible: Kerala HC

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has ruled that the media's constitutional right to report on court proceedings cannot be restricted by judicial orders. However, the court also acknowledged that individuals whose rights are violated by media actions have the right to seek legal redress.

The five-judge bench delivered this judgment while disposing of a petition that sought to impose restrictions on media reporting. The court reaffirmed that freedom of speech is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution, but it also noted that there are constitutional mechanisms through which this right can be limited in specific situations.

While upholding the media’s right to report on court cases, the court emphasised the importance of responsible journalism. It reminded the media that in criminal matters, it is the court's role—not the media's—to determine guilt or innocence.

The court cautioned against reporting that prematurely portrays individuals as guilty or innocent, and clarified that media coverage of ongoing or pending legal cases is not protected by constitutional rights if it prejudices the fairness of the trial.

The court also noted that if an individual’s rights are harmed by media coverage, they have the option to seek redress before the Constitutional Court. However, the High Court rejected calls for creating specific guidelines to govern media conduct in such matters.

In balancing the freedom of the press with individual rights, the court ruled that in cases of conflict, the individual’s right to privacy and dignity should take precedence over the press’s freedom. This judgment stresses the need for the media to exercise caution and adhere to ethical standards when covering legal proceedings.