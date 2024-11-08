ETV Bharat / bharat

Legal Age Difference for Marriage Based On Patriarchal Bias: Allahabad High Court

The court dismissed an appeal challenging the dismissal of a suit to annul a marriage conducted in childhood after the legal time limit for annulment had lapsed. ( ANI )

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday came down harshly upon the existing legal framework about existing legal disparity in the marriage arena for men (21 years) and women (18 years). The court said that the practice reflects a “vestige of patriarchy” that remains entrenched in modern law.

A Bench of Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Donadi Ramesh dismissed an appeal challenging the dismissal of a suit to annul a marriage conducted in childhood after the legal time limit for annulment had lapsed.

"The legislative intent was to allow an extra three years for men to complete their education and gain financial independence to support the family," the bench said.

The bench observed while hearing a man’s appeal against a family court's refusal to declare his marriage null and void. The relief was sought on the ground that the marriage, which had taken place in 2004, was a child marriage as back then, he was only 12 years old and his wife nine.

The court said its decision was based on some pivotal legal issues. First, Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), the legal definition of a “child” for marriage purposes is any male under 21 and any female under 18. This discrepancy in age limit has raised serious questions about gender roles in our country.