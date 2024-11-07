ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Slams Mo Bus Over Safety Concerns, Orders Breathalyzer Tests, Reforms

Cuttack: Expressing deep concern over the increasing accidents linked to the Mo Bus network in the Twin City, the Orissa High Court has issued a stern reprimand to the CEO of the public transport service run by the state government. With accident numbers on the rise, the court demanded answers from Mo Bus management on compensation for victims and the accountability of drivers and conductors, calling the safety record of the service 'reprehensible.'

During the hearing, the court inquired about the number of people injured due to Mo Bus in recent years. The CEO revealed that 197 people were injured in 2022, a number that rose to 282 in 2023 and surged to over 2,000 in 2024. The CEO reported that disciplinary action had been taken against 12 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol, yet the court questioned why accidents continued to increase despite these measures.

Highlighting serious safety lapses, the court noted that last week, two people lost their lives in separate accidents in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The court also expressed disappointment that no compensation had been paid to the families of the deceased and raised concerns that such incidents created a sense of fear among the public when encountering Mo Bus on the road.

The CEO also informed the court that the service operates 94 buses on 21 routes in Cuttack and added that bus speeds are restricted to 40 km per hour. However, the court countered by stating that mere speed limits were not enough, insisting that Mo Bus officials leave their air-conditioned offices to conduct regular on-ground inspections. The court urged the CEO to engage directly with bus drivers, monitor their conduct, and personally assess the safety conditions on the road.

Expressing exasperation, the court pointed to an incident where a judge narrowly avoided an accident involving a Mo Bus, and criticized bus drivers for carelessly stopping on the road to purchase snacks, disrupting traffic flow and endangering public safety.