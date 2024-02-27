Karnataka: 3 Women Die after Undergoing Surgeries at Govt Hospital; Doctor among 3 Dismissed

Tumkur (Karnataka) : Out of the 7 women who underwent various surgical treatments on the same day in Pavagada taluk government hospital, three women have died. There are complaints that three women who underwent sterilization, hysterectomy and caesarean sections respectively died within five days.

Following this, the family members of the deceased Anjali held a protest in Pavagada on Monday, demanding justice. The District Health and Family Welfare Department issued an order dismissing three persons including a doctor from duty. On February 22, seven people underwent various surgeries including childbirth. Anita (30), a woman from Veerlagondi village who underwent sterilization treatment, died on the day of treatment.

Anjali, who hails from Rajwanti, underwent cesarean section. After giving birth, her condition turned serious and she was referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. She died in the hospital on February 24 as the treatment failed. Uterus surgery was performed on Narasamma (40) of Badanur village. After the surgery, her condition also turned serious and she was admitted to Vani Vilasa Hospital in Bengaluru. Later she was admitted to Victoria Hospital for further treatment. However, she died in the hospital on February 25 without responding to the treatment.

Anjali's family members staged a protest in Pavagada, demanding justice for these three deaths. A woman relative of Anjali, who participated in the protest, said, "The doctors are responsible for Anjali's death."

"Investigation has been done by the state and district investigation teams to find out where the lapse took place. The post-mortem samples have been sent to the laboratory. As soon as the report comes, a decisive action will be taken against the culprits," said Grade Tahsildar Murthy, who arrived at the protest place.

Taluk Administrative Officer Dr. Kiran said, "On February 22, two hysterectomies and a castration surgery were performed. We informed the superiors that liver and kidney defects were found in the deceased. In addition, white blood cell deficiency was found in the remaining four people. And these women were found to be debilitated. They have been treated and are recovering."

Meanwhile, taluk medical officer. Dr. Tirupathaiah said: "Four of the seven pregnant women had a second cesarean section, and among the three who died, Anjali had a cesarean and castration surgery, while Anita had a natural delivery. Many officials from the state level have visited the hospital and checked. The exact information will be known as soon as the report comes."

In connection with the case, three staff members who were working on a contract basis were dismissed. The District Health and Family Welfare Department has issued an order to dismiss Gynecologist Dr. Pooja, Nurse Padmavathi, and OT Technician Kiran BR with effect from this moment for dereliction of duty, negligence, and irresponsibility as per the contract agreement of the District Health Association.

"Signs of spread of infection were detected in patients who underwent surgery, and it was apparent that there was a lapse in the surgical procedure. This type of infection usually occurs when the operating room is not fumigated and the operating room equipment is not autoclaved. This is responsible for the death of three. Those responsible have been dismissed from duty as per the contract agreement of the District Health Association," the order said.