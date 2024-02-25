Congress MLA From Karnataka's Surapur Raja Venkatappa Naik Dies at 66

Bengaluru: Raja Venkatappa Naik, the Congress MLA from Karnataka's Surapur (also named Shorapur), passed away due to heart attack on Sunday. He was 66. Naik was admitted to Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital for treatment of various health issues where he breathed his last. He had recently undergone a kidney stone surgery. The deceased is survived by his wife and two sons.

Naik who was MLA from Surpura constituency in Yadgiri district was first elected as an MLA in 1994. He had started his political career from Congress and remained loyal to the party. Naik, who was close to the family of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, had recently assumed office as the president of the warehouse corporation. He first became an MLA in 1994.

Congress leaders including AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death of Venkatappa Naik.

'Raja Venkatappa Naik was popular leader. He was always smiling and working with everyone. I am deeply saddened to learn of his passing away today. His death has caused an irreparable loss to all party workers of Kalaburgi division. I pray that his family will be given strength to bear the grief," Kharge said in a condolence message.