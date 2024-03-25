Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani Sworn in as Additional Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Srinagar: In a significant development for the judiciary in the region, Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday. The solemn oath-taking ceremony took place in the courtroom of Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, marking a momentous occasion for the legal fraternity.

Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh officiated the oath-taking ceremony, administering the oath to Justice Wani in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and legal luminaries. Justices Tashi Rabstan, Rajnesh Oswal, Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar, Javed Iqbal Wani, Rahul Bharti, Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, and Wasim Sadiq Nargal graced the occasion in person.

Despite geographical constraints, the ceremony witnessed virtual participation from Justices Atul Sreedharan, Sanjeev Kumar, Sindhu Sharma, Puneet Gupta, Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, and Rajesh Sekhri, who joined from Jammu, demonstrating unity within the judiciary.

Shahzad Azeem, the Registrar General of the High Court, played a pivotal role in overseeing the proceedings, meticulously adhering to protocol by reading the official notification from the Government of India and the authorization letter from the Lieutenant Governor. These formalities underscored the legality and sanctity of Justice Wani's induction into the judiciary.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of former judges of the High Court, the Advocate General of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Deputy Solicitor General of India for Srinagar, reflecting the camaraderie and respect within the legal community. Additionally, the Secretary for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, District Judges of Srinagar, representatives from various Bar Associations, and officials from the civil administration, police, and the High Court registry added to the grandeur of the event.

Justice Wani's appointment heralds a new chapter in the judiciary of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, augmenting the strength of the High Court to 16 judges, including the Chief Justice.