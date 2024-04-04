Jammu and Kashmir Govt Extends Working Days, Duty Hours at GMCs, GDCs

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major development aimed at improving patient care at the government hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led union territory administration has announced extension of working days and hours in all hospitals affiliated to Government Medical Colleges and Government Dental Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order issued in this regard by the Department of Health and Medical Education Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, April 4, doctors working hours in hospitals affiliated to GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu and Government Dental Colleges will now work from reporting time of 9 am till 5 pm relieving time on all weekdays except Saturday. On Saturday, the working time will remain from 9 am to 1:30 pm.

There will be a lunch break of half an hour from 1.30 pm to 2 pm.

The new timings will be applicable at Srinagar's SMH Hospital, Bone and Joint Hospital, Chest Disease Hospital, Super Specialty and Lal Ded hospital and others.

Earlier, the OPD hours of the hospitals used to be from around 11 am to 2 pm. The move by the government is expected to improve the patient care at the hospitals.

Pertinently, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir Government has designated around 50 public hospitals and 112 doctors in the union territory who will issue compulsory health certificates to the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Yatra, the annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave in the Himalayas in south Kashmir which is likely to start from June 29 for this year.