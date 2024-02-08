J&K: Punjab Man Injured in Srinagar Militant Attack Succumbs at Hospital; Death Toll 2

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): A man from Punjab shot at by suspected militants in downtown Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday Feb 7, has died at the hospital taking the death toll in the attack to two, local inputs said. According to the local inputs, the Punjab resident identified as Rohit Mashi succumbed at a local hospital in Srinagar on Thursday morning.

Mashi, along with another Punjab man Amritpal was shot at by suspected militants at Shalkadal area of downtown Srinagar on Wednesday evening. While Amritpal died on the spot in the attack, Mashi was critically injured in the attack and was removed to the hospital where he breathed his last this morning. Soon after the attack on Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X, “Terrrorits fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow”.

In another post on X, the police spokesperson said, “Terrorists fired upon two persons identified as Amritpal Singh and Rohit, residents of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Sgr. In this terror incident, Amritpal Singh succumbed to his injuries while Rohit has been shifted to Hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow”.

Kashmir politicians have condemned the fatal militant attack with National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah saying they were “shocked and disgusted by the barbaric incident” while expressing condolences to the families.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the "dastardly attack". People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also condemned the attack. Wednesday's was the first attack by militants on a non-local in Kashmir this year. Several such attacks on non-local workers in valley were reported last year including in Anantnag and Shopian districts.