ETV Bharat / state

Must Create Society That Adopts Equality: Gadkari Awards 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2025' To 42 Achievers

New Delhi: Celebrating the International Women's Day, 42 women achievers were awarded the Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2025 at Prime Minister's Museum in Teen Murti Marg on Thursday. This annual award function was organised by Kamala Ankibai Ghamandram Gowani Trust.

The function was presided over by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari while Housing and Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief guest. Among the attendees included, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP Mahila Morcha National President and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and MP Manoj Tiwari.

Underlining the importance of women empowerment, Nitin Gadkari said that it is necessary to create a society that adopts equality adding, "The Indian Constitution promotes social and economic equality, which is important for our nation's progress. Our country is full of talent, with men and women earning respect for their achievements. The Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman Award is a symbol of our dedication. Let us continue to encourage excellence in every field and work together towards a more inclusive society."

Manohar Lal Khattar said women play an important role in shaping the community. "I congratulate all the awardees and participants. This award honours the invaluable contribution of women in our society. Women play an important role in shaping our communities. Together we can create a future where every woman gets an opportunity to flourish and lead towards a healthy country," Khattar said.