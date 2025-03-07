Women's Day 2025: Meet West Bengal's 'Padwoman', Who Distributes Free Napkins In Tea Gardens

Jalpaiguri: Preeti Minj (27), a tribal woman from Odlabari in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri is determined to educate women of the tea gardens about menstrual health and hygiene and help them to stand on their feet. Known as 'Padwoman', this tribal woman is distributing sanitary napkins free of cost in nearly 21 tea gardens of Dooars.

Preeti is a make-up artist by profession and also teaches dance. Her father, Bablu Minj, drives a truck and her mother, Chandramani Orao, is a homemaker. However, her family's financial condition and her low income never stopped Preeti from doing what she believes is the need of the hour. She buys sanitary napkins and distributes these to the women of the tea gardens, who are unable to afford it.

Preeti distributing sanitary napkins (ETV Bharat)

"Women and girls in the tea gardens are not aware about menstrual hygiene. Also, there are many myths associated with menstruation in people of our society. Girls feel ashamed to talk on subject resulting which, many serious health problems go unaddressed. Being a member of this society, I have taken the responsibility to sensitise the mothers and sisters about reproductive health. This is why I am running from one tea garden to another to stand by them," Preeti said.

Preeti taking to girls about menstrual health (ETV Bharat)

Preeti teaches self-defence to the girls in tea garden areas. She also visits schools and colleges to generate awareness about the 'Bijoyini' project, which is run by the police to prevent women trafficking. She even teaches dance to girls who cannot pay for their lessons.

Preeti completed her schooling from Odlabari and then moved to Kolkata for higher studies. However, she could not pursue her higher education due to financial constraints. So in order to take care of her parents, she went to Hyderabad to work at a private organisation.

Preeti also teaches self-defence to girls (ETV Bharat)

During Covid-19 pandemic, she had to return home but she did not stop from helping the needy. She used to provide food to people by her bicycle. It was during this period that she started distributing sanitary napkins. Currently, she distributes sanitary napkins in Odlabari, Targhera, Ranichera, Manabari, Phulbari and Patabari.

"I worked with a voluntary organisation on women trafficking and child protection seven to eight years ago. At that time, two researchers from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences joined us. We started working in 21 tea gardens. Our main task was to find out how many women or children fell victim to trafficking in the tea gardens and the problems that they face. While talking to them, I realised that they did not have any knowledge about menstrual health and hygiene. It was then that I realised that I need to work in this field," she said.

Preeti interacting with local girls (ETV Bharat)

Preeti also said, "When I started the work, no one wanted to listen to me. At first, I thought I would just give free sanitary napkins. Then I realised that just giving sanitary napkins is not enough and it is essential to raise awareness to handle the issue."

She said that the tea garden women cannot afford sanitary napkins due to their meagre income. In most families, one person earns but many need to be fed. Here, ensuring their daily meal is tough, let alone using sanitary napkins, she said. Thus, they use cloth and thus suffer from infections and other health issues. Preeti helps these women to get treatment and also sanitary napkins.

Padwoman Preeti on way to distribute napkins (ETV Bharat)

"People here call me 'Padwoman'. Earlier, women would run away when they saw me but now when I come, people gather around to listen to me. That is my biggest achievement," she said.

Preeti's students Moumita Bairagi and Anupama Oraon said they visit tea gardens with Preeti. "We also tell our friends about using sanitary napkins and sensitise them about menstrual health. Our financial condition here is not good but still everyone should try to use sanitary napkins. Using cloth can spread infections so it is better to avoid it," they said.

Preeti attending a session on 'Bijoynini' (ETV Bharat)

Reshma Naik, a resident of the tea garden, said, "We don't know much about sanitary napkins. We have a lot of monetary problems and can't buy napkins. We use cloth and face discomfort and health issues. But still continue using cloth. It's good that we are getting napkins for free."

Another resident, Arla Sha said, "Preeti comes here and distributes napkins to us. Lack of awareness and financial constraints force many of us to use cloth."

District Chief Health Officer Asim Haldar praised Preeti's efforts. "Preeti is making the tea garden girls and women aware of menstrual health and hygiene. This is a very good initiative."