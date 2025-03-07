Women's Day: Lady Sarpanch Scripts Unique Story Of Development, Transforms Kunaria Village In Gujarat

Bhuj (Kunaria): Kunaria, a small village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch, is witnessing winds of change. Be it progressive governance, environmental initiatives or women’s empowerment, the village is coming up as a model of sustainable life and livelihood with the reins in the hands of woman sarpanch Rashmiben Chhanga.
Contrary to the practice of men working as proxies of women sarpanchs in many places, Rashmiben took up the responsibility of her village which was otherwise only known as the Lagaan village where the Bollywood blockbuster was shot.
As the first step to bring about a change into the process of governance, Rashmiben included women in decision making. Today, a good number of women participate in the gram sabha which is rare in remote villages across the country.
Not only that, recognising the importance of economic independence, Rashmiben arranged employment opportunities for women under MGNREGA, which was worth Rs 5 crore. She also ensured that women were imparted with vocational training on making candles and sewing. "These trainings helped women achieve self-reliance. They produced products and sold them during festivals. They have now got the confidence of managing their own finances," says Rashmiben.
Kunaria has also been a flag bearer of Balika Panchayat, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, where girls in the age group of 10 to 21 elect their representatives. "We have 209 teenage girls who participate in elections, and those elected engage in conversation, make roadmap for governance, and are thus trained for leadership roles in future. This initiative was lauded by the then Union Minister Smriti Irani. She announced plans to replicate it across the country," informs Rashmiben.
The village has also taken steps to raise the education standards of the students. "Schools in Kutch district have smart classrooms which enable students to learn latest technology with modern learning tools. The students are also made to understand self-discipline on restricting mobile phone usage," she further adds.
Kunaria boasts of having Kutch’s first female drone pilot, Bharti Garwa, under the ‘Namo Drone Didi Yojana,’ . "We do not wish to be left behind. Our women are scripting success and we are leading the way," beams Rashmiben with pride.
Of the 358 families in the village, 150 have ‘Lakhpati Didis’. They earn more than Rs 1 lakh annually by having their own business, like souvenir shops and canteens in nearby tourist spots.
Under Rashmiben’s leadership, Kunaria has also earned the distinction of being a carbon-neutral village by planting over 1.8 lakh trees in the past six years. "We have distributed stoves to 500 families, reduced firewood use, installed solar power plants in schools, started rainwater harvesting through borewells and also made cow dung gas plants benefiting 50 farmers," she informs, adding, "Such steps helped us improve the climate and conserve water."
Recognitions and Impact Beyond Kunaria
The impact of the changing village scene has percolated beyond the state boundaries earning recognition from the central and state governments. Rashmiben received the Nanaji Deshmukh National Gaurav Gram Sabha Award for her consistent efforts to bring about a positive change in the lives of people. Women representatives from different states are taken on trips to Kunaria to learn from its development model.
"Something very close to my heart is the ‘Daughter Nameplate’ project, in which we ensure that houses which have daughters must display their names. This will promote gender equality," says the woman sarpanch, who has been instrumental in leading the change revolution.
As the conversation with Rashmiben ends, she asserts that when women lead, villages will flourish. "Progress is possible with empowerment of men, women and children - all must have equal stake in deciding the future of a village," she concludes.
