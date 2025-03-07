ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women's Day: Lady Sarpanch Scripts Unique Story Of Development, Transforms Kunaria Village In Gujarat

Bhuj (Kunaria): Kunaria, a small village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch, is witnessing winds of change. Be it progressive governance, environmental initiatives or women’s empowerment, the village is coming up as a model of sustainable life and livelihood with the reins in the hands of woman sarpanch Rashmiben Chhanga.

Contrary to the practice of men working as proxies of women sarpanchs in many places, Rashmiben took up the responsibility of her village which was otherwise only known as the Lagaan village where the Bollywood blockbuster was shot.

As the first step to bring about a change into the process of governance, Rashmiben included women in decision making. Today, a good number of women participate in the gram sabha which is rare in remote villages across the country.

Not only that, recognising the importance of economic independence, Rashmiben arranged employment opportunities for women under MGNREGA, which was worth Rs 5 crore. She also ensured that women were imparted with vocational training on making candles and sewing. "These trainings helped women achieve self-reliance. They produced products and sold them during festivals. They have now got the confidence of managing their own finances," says Rashmiben.

Kunaria has also been a flag bearer of Balika Panchayat, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, where girls in the age group of 10 to 21 elect their representatives. "We have 209 teenage girls who participate in elections, and those elected engage in conversation, make roadmap for governance, and are thus trained for leadership roles in future. This initiative was lauded by the then Union Minister Smriti Irani. She announced plans to replicate it across the country," informs Rashmiben.