Home Ministry Suspends Delhi Assembly's Secretary over Irregularities in Flyover Project

New Delhi: On the orders of the Union Home Ministry, Delhi Assembly Secretary Raj Kumar has been suspended in a pending case of alleged irregularities related to the Rani Jhansi flyover during his tenure as the land acquisition collector in the NCT government.

In his reaction on the Home Minister's decision, A Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Kumar said that he was not given a chance to clarify his stand before suspending him in this old case.

It is worth noting that the Delhi Assembly Secretary has been suspended for alleged irregularities related to the construction of the 1.8 km long Rani Jhansi flyover connecting Filmistan Cinema to St Stephen's Hospital in North Delhi.

During the construction of the flyover, Kumar was working as Land Acquisition Collector in the Delhi Government. The land for the construction of the flyover was acquired during his tenure.

“Now, therefore, the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub rule(1)(a) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, hereby places the said Shri Raj Kumar, DANICS under suspension with immediate effect,” the MHA order read.

Notably, in September of last year, senior Delhi government officials on a panel recommended that Kumar, be suspended by the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA). However, the MHA issued the suspension order on April 16 saying that a "disciplinary proceeding" against Kumar is being contemplated.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹724 crore, the flyover was delayed due to land acquisition issues and accusations of corruption. 2018 saw the flyover reopened to the public after a 20-year wait.



As to the report, the Central Vigilance Commission was requested by a Lokpal panel in November 2022 to examine all accessible papers and existing legal proceedings in order to determine accountability and retrieve any overpayment related to the flyover project.