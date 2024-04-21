Himachal Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Youth Attacking Young Woman Near Palampur Bus Stand

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a young woman with a sickle in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The attack was so powerful that it amputated several fingers of the victim. The horrifying occurrence was captured on a video that has sent panic waves in the area.

She is being treated at the PGI Hospital, Chandigarh and will go under the knife on Sunday. As per sources, she is stable. Meanwhile, the police will also get the accused medically examined and present him in the special court on Sunday, April 21.



The incident allegedly occurred on April 13 at the Palampur bus station. The victim, Saina, was descending the steps at 3 PM when the assailant, Sumit Chaudhary, slapped her head and stabbed her roughly 12 times with a sickle on her wrists and arms. According to witnesses, the terrified young woman sought to defend herself by hiding her head with her hands when the sickle struck and severed her fingers.

As per sources, bystanders swiftly intervened and restrained Chaudhary, effectively ending the assault. They brought him to the police and had the injured person sent to a local hospital. Her health was grave, therefore she began treatment at TMC Kangra before being sent to PGI Chandigarh for additional care. She is currently said to be stable.



The culprit is purportedly employed at the Public Works Department and has been detained by police. The police officers removed the sickle used in the attack from the scene, where they also located a tuft of Saina's hair and her handbag.

