Goa Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Security Beefed Up

Airport director S V T Dhanamjaya Rao informed that his office received an email in the morning about a bomb at the spot. He further assured that he is taking extra precautions while the security process has already been tightened up in the area.

Panaji: An email about a bomb at the Dabolim airport in South Goa sent the authorities into a tizzy on Monday, prompting them to increase the security on the premises, a senior official said. Talking to PTI, airport director S V T Dhanamjaya Rao said his office received an email in the morning about a bomb at the airport.

"We are taking extra precautions now. While security has been heightened at the airport, the flight operations are unaffected," Rao said. The Goa police received a formal complaint from the airport officials, and the bomb disposal squad was combing the area, a police official said.

"We are not leaving any stone unturned. We are working as per the prescribed protocol," he said. The airport director said they were trying to find out the origin of the email, which was also addressed to other airports in the country.

