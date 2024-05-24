ETV Bharat / state

Girl in Alwar Gang-Raped, Held Hostage In Her Own House

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2024, 8:19 PM IST

Three youths have been arrested by the Ramgarh police in connection with the gang-rape of a girl. Reports stated the youth kept a girl hostage in her residence and raped her.

Three youths have been arrested by the Ramgarh police in the gang rape case. Reports state the youth kept a girl hostage in her own house one whole night and then took her to their home the next morning. The girl was in a field near her house looking for firewood when the trio attacked her.
Ramgarh Police Station (ETV Bharat)

Alwar: An incident that put humanity to shame came to light from the Ramgarh Police Station area of the district where a girl, who had gone to collect firewood in the fields, was made a victim of lust by three youths. In connection with the incident, the girl's father lodged a complaint of gang rape against three youths of the same village at Ramgarh Police Station. The police registered a case of gang rape on May 23 based on a complaint.

The victim's father stated in the complaint that his daughter had gone to the field near their house on May 21 to collect firewood when three youths found that she was alone. Immediately, they forcibly took the girl to her residence, which is nearby and gang-raped her. When the girl protested and tried to raise an alarm, the three youths threatened her with dire consequences and kept her hostage there.

In the morning, they took her to their house and wanted to take her somewhere else where no one would even know about it. In the meantime, the victim's father, who was searching for his daughter, landed at the accused residence and, on suspicion, he opened the door and found that his daughter was kept hostage inside. Immediately, he reported it to the police.

Meanwhile, based on the report given by Ramgarh Police Station officer Sawai Singh, a case was registered under Section 376D, which deals with gang-rape, along with other sections of the IPC. Later, the police shifted the girl to the government hospital for medical examination on May 24.

DSP Omprakash Vishnoi informed the media that a case of gang-rape was registered at Ramgarh Police Station on May 23 under Sections 342, 366, 376D and 506 and as per the orders of higher officials, the investigation of the case has been handed over to Alwar DSP Kishore Singh.

