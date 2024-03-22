Ganja Gang Busted in Telangana's Jagtial District, Gang Targets School Students

Karimnagar (Telangana): A ganja gang targeting boys and girls in the Jagtial district came to light when 10 students belonging to government schools were drugged and then taken to Hyderabad and were made to satisfy the carnal pleasures of participants at rave parties. The police registered a case based on the complaint of one of the victims' parents and they launched a probe into the incident.

The ganja gang is spreading its tentacles across the state. Until recently these intoxicants, which were limited to Hyderabad city, have now spread to villages. These gangs are turning youths and children into drug addicts. Recently, the ganja gang targeted the boys and girls of the Jagtial district.

It came to light that 10 boys and girls belonging to a government school were trapped, they were addicted to intoxicating substances and drugs, and then they were taken to Hyderabad for rave parties. The matter came to light when the parents of a girl noticed their daughter's condition 20 days ago and admitted her to Swadhar Home in Karimnagar. In this regard, the girl's parents lodged a complaint with the Jagtial police.

According to the police, some gang members from Chelgal, a suburb of Jagtial, are bringing intoxicants to the school through boys studying in the school. Later, they made girls also consume them. Recently, it has come to light that girls from Jagtial town, who are addicted to drugs, were also taken to a rave party in Hyderabad. The manager of the home said that the girl, who is currently taking shelter at Swadhar Home in Karimnagar, was heavily intoxicated and was also mentally disturbed.

The manager of Swadhar Home said that drug gangs trap girls from poor families. Hence, he advised the parents to be careful with their children. In this backdrop, he asked the police to nab the gangs of ganja, drugs and prostitution and punish them severely. It is reported that the Jagtial police launched a man-hunt to nab the gang members.

