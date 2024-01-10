Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Rachakonda Police arrested a two-member gang for allegedly transporting heroin from Rajasthan to Hyderabad. The gangsters were also accused of selling the drug to vulnerable persons in the city limits. One of the two members of the gang is a minor and the other is a B Pharmacy student. The arrest was made in a joint operation by the Hayatnagar police and the SOT (special operations team) of LB Nagar.

The two Rajasthani natives got addicted to heroin and became sellers eventually. Both of them belong to the state of Rajasthan. Ashok Kumar from Jalore district of Rajasthan and a minor boy from Sarvana village of Jalore district are addicted to heroin. Later they started selling the drug.