Two-member heroin gang including minor busted by Rachakonda police
Published: 50 minutes ago
Two-member heroin gang including minor busted by Rachakonda police
Published: 50 minutes ago
Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Rachakonda Police arrested a two-member gang for allegedly transporting heroin from Rajasthan to Hyderabad. The gangsters were also accused of selling the drug to vulnerable persons in the city limits. One of the two members of the gang is a minor and the other is a B Pharmacy student. The arrest was made in a joint operation by the Hayatnagar police and the SOT (special operations team) of LB Nagar.
The two Rajasthani natives got addicted to heroin and became sellers eventually. Both of them belong to the state of Rajasthan. Ashok Kumar from Jalore district of Rajasthan and a minor boy from Sarvana village of Jalore district are addicted to heroin. Later they started selling the drug.
Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu said that heroin is brought from Rajasthan and sold to lorry drivers and students in the city. Investigation revealed that one gram of heroin was bought for Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan and sold for Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per gram in Hyderabad. Both of them were arrested by the police in Hayatnagar. CP Sudheer Babu said that the investigation is being conducted from the point of view of who is behind them.