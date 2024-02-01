Loading...

Bangladeshi National Illegally Living in Kanpur Arrested: Uttar Pradesh ATS

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

Bangladeshi national Mohammad Rashid Ahmed arrested by UP ATS

Sources said that the UP ATS arrested the accused Mohammad Rashid from Kanpur late at night on Wednesday following inputs about a racket facilitating illegal immigration. Rashid, sources said, was living in Deoband for the last eight years after managing a fake Aadhar card.

Kanpur: In a major breakthrough against illegal immigration, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang facilitating infiltrators from Bangladesh by arresting a Bangladeshi national in Kanpur district of the state, official sources said. Sources said that the accused identified as Mohammad Rashid Ahmed has been arrested by ATS from Kanpur late at night on Wednesday.

Rashid had arrived in India on a tourist visa eight years ago and was staying at Darul Uloom Deoband since 2016. Sources said that Rashid, who was trying to escape to Bangladesh is currently under interrogation by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. During the interrogation by the ATS, Rashid said that he was related to Sheikh Najibul Haq and Abu Huraira Ghazi who were arrested earlier, sources said.

Rashid told the ATS that both of them had made his fake Aadhar card on the basis of which he was living in Deoband as an Indian national. He admitted that he had also provided financial help to the previously arrested Bangladeshi Adilur Rahman, sources said. It is learnt that the arrest was made by a special team of the UP ATS during a raid following specific intelligence inputs that a syndicate has been formed by some persons, who allow illegal infiltrators to enter India on the basis of fake Indian documents by hiding their identity.

The UP ATS had also inputs that the accused were also promoting anti-national activities by providing economic support in this regard. The ATS has already arrested more Bangladeshi nationals in this regard. They include Adilur Rehman Asraf, Abu Huraira Ghazi, Sheikh Najibul Haq, Tania Mandal, Ibrahim Khan, Mohammad Abdul Awal and Abu Saleh.

