Former CM Ashok Gehlot Posts Heartfelt Video on X, Appeals Voters to Unite, Bring Back Congress

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The battle cry for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has started and both the major parties in Rajasthan, the BJP and the Congress are busy strategising policies to contest and emerge victorious across 25 seats of the state.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot posted an eight-minute long video of himself on social media platform X on Sunday and made a heartfelt appeal to the people of the state seeking their blessings on the Grand Old Party.

Raising the issue of the Kanhaiyalal murder case in which an Indian Hindu tailor was murdered by two radical Muslim men in Udaipur, he alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was unable to make any breakthrough in the case . "Had the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan police handled the case, the probe would have reached a logical conclusion," he added.

Additionally, he claimed that the probe had been "purposefully kept slow" because the BJP wanted to use the case as a political football to divide voters along religious lines.

Seeking support for the Congress candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, he assured the people of Rajasthan that the party has several schemes in mind for every pertaining issue in the state.

Gehlot also claimed that in the recently held assembly elections, there was hope of the government repeating its tenure. "Even the public was optimistic of the same because of the developmental work done- including the schemes for education, pension, health, social security. There was no sector for which we did not plan a scheme. We ran inflation relief camps, in which farmers and consumers were given electricity concessions. Such developmental schemes were not seen across the country," he added.

The state became a topic of discussion in the country for the first time after independence regarding the various schemes launched by the party, Gehlot said. However, unfortunately, during the election campaign, central leaders and chief ministers of other states made false allegations against us.



"Even the Prime Minister lied, right before the assembly elections, alleging that Hindus got Rs five lakhs and Muslims were given Rs 50 lakhs. This lie turned into a slogan," he added.

False propaganda about rapes in Rajasthan has soared high alleging complete collapse of law and order which is an absolute lie. "They have succeeded in misleading the public citing misinformation and that is one of the primary reasons why our government could not be formed. Three months since the government was formed, no proper project has been launched," he said.

Ration shop owners are not receiving commissions for the past months, Gehlot alleged. With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, we have received information that people in every village are talking of the schemes launched by our government and remembering our governance," he added.

Those who talked about the government's schemes were misled from the Centre to focus on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ECRP). "None of the promises made by the Prime Minister could be fulfilled. We had lost the elections in Rajasthan but our vote percentage has not decreased, rather it has increased. This symbolises that the public has expressed confidence in our party," he added.

Gehlot requested the people of the state and the voters to unite so that the Congress returns to power in the state. "If we win, we will raise the voice of the people of Rajasthan. We will talk about the rights of the state at the Centre. The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and the Congress Committee outside the Assembly will raise the voice of the public before the government, so that the public can benefit from it," he added.