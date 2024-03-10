Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Slams Leaders For Leaving Congress in Party's Difficult Time

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has lashed out at the leaders, who are leaving Congress in the party's difficult time.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jodhpur-born 72-year-old Gehlot stated, "The leaders who are leaving the Congress were recognised by the Congress, made Union Ministers, State Ministers, placed on big positions in the party, but in difficult times for the party, they are leaving the party and running away."

"Many people are saying that they are under pressure from central agencies and hence are joining the BJP. This is not the time to bow down to any pressure but to save democracy and fight for the future of the country," added Gehlot, who was once again elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

According to Gehlot, inspiration should be taken from the Gandhi family. "We should take inspiration from the Gandhi family, in which Rahul Gandhi and his entire family were harassed by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) for many days on the pretext of questioning, their Parliament membership was cancelled, their house was even evacuated, but they were facing every pressure strongly," added Gehlot, a senior Congress leader.

Gehlot also stressed that it is only Congress can keep democracy of India strong and safe.

"Through Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, they are traveling across the country and creating public awareness against injustice, inflation, hatred and unemployment. This is how competition in politics is fought boldly. Today, there is pressure on every institution in the country and every person is feeling the atmosphere of tension. This tension and pressure has to be countered which only the Congress Party can do. Only Congress can keep the democracy of this country strong and safe," said Gehlot.

Gehlot also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the strike of all petrol pumps in Rajasthan is the real truth of PM's "hollow guarantees."

"Today the strike of all petrol pumps in Rajasthan is the real truth of the hollow guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To mislead the public, the Prime Minister lied to the public that he had given a guarantee of reducing the prices of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan as soon as he won the elections. The public trusted him and voted for him," said Gehlot in another post on X.

"Now the public is neither getting cheap petrol and diesel nor is it getting the benefit of the public welfare schemes of the Congress government. The strike at petrol pumps is causing inconvenience to the public and pump dealers. The central and state governments should immediately announce price reduction under the PM's guarantee. The public will no longer fall into this trap and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.