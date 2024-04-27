Fire in Bihar's Rohtas Kills 4 Including 3 Children; Compensation of Rs 4L to Families of Deceased

Rohtas (Bihar): Three children and a woman died in a house fire at 2 PM on Saturday in Ropathha of Nokha police station area. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Ram's second wife Haseena Khatoon, Dinesh Ram's three daughters Mamta Kumari (11 years), Kiran Kumari (8 years) and Akola Kumari (3 years). The exact cause of the fire is not known yet.

Another man and a woman, Mantu Ram and Sulochana Devi also got burnt in this accident and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Mantu Ram is in a critical condition, police said. The news has spread panic in the neighboring area. When the incident came to light, people started running from pillar to post to extinguish the fire.

Locals informed the police and fire brigade after which two two fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. By the time the fire was brought under control, four people had died on the spot.

"Four people have burnt to death after a fire broke out in a hut in Rophatha village of the Nokha block. Two other people were injured. Both the injured are being treated at the Sadar Hospital. The condition of one of them remains critical.'' said Dr KN Tiwari, Civil Surgeon, Sasaram Sadar Hospital.

As per preliminary investigation, the fire might have broken out because of leaving the stove unnoticed while cooking food. As soon as the information was received, Sadaram Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashutosh Ranjan rushed to the spot with his team. As per police sources, compensation worth Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased.

"A hut-like house in Rophatha village caught fire due to a spark from a stove. Due to westerly wind, the fire took a huge shape. Everyone was sleeping when the fire broke out because of which there was no chance to escape. A woman and three children have died due to burn injuries in the accident,'' said Naval Kishore Singh, Fire Officer, Sasaram.