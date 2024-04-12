FIR Registered against Two Senior Delhi Govt Officials after U'khand Court Order

Pithoragarh: An FIR has been registered against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate YVVJ Rajasekhar following the orders of a court in Uttarakhand's Almora town. On March 2, the court admitted a complaint by an NGO, Pleasant Valley Foundation, against the officials and asked the revenue police to register a case against them and investigate the charges.

Pleasant Valley Foundation alleged that the officials sent four people to a school run by the NGO in Dadakada village on February 14. The four men vandalised the office chamber of the NGO's joint secretary and took away files, records, documents and pen drives which contained evidence of their involvement in scams.

They allegedly threatened to frame the NGO's officials if complaints of corruption filed by it against them with the Vigilance department and other forums were not immediately withdrawn, the complainant said. They even tried to force the complainant to sign typewritten documents, which they had brought with them, he said.

When he resisted, the assailants even took away Rs 63,000 in cash kept in a drawer, the complainant said. The case against the officials was registered by the revenue police sub-inspector of Govindpur on the orders of Almora's Chief Judicial Magistrate, Almora's District Magistrate Vinit Tomar said.

The FIR has been registered against them under sections 392 (robbery), 447 (criminal trespass), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.